Oiler Network Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $284,534.13 (OIL)

Oiler Network (OIL) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Oiler Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0467 or 0.00000200 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Oiler Network has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. Oiler Network has a total market cap of $284,534.13 and approximately $11,250.00 worth of Oiler Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Oiler Network

Oiler Network is a coin. It was first traded on April 4th, 2021. Oiler Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,087,582 coins. Oiler Network’s official Twitter account is @OilerNetwork.

Buying and Selling Oiler Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Oiler is a protocol for blockchain native derivatives. Oiler team has in mind a very specific set of properties to call instruments ‘blockchain native’. 1. The instrument can be priced without any external (off-chain) oracles2. The instrument can be settled without any external (off-chain) oracles In order to settle derivatives on-chain nowadays, Oiler team needs to ensure that the payout can be calculated entirely on-chain. At Oiler, they not only assume that we will not take off-chain data but also that there is no oracle hidden behind the layers of on-chain data sources that our smart contracts use. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oiler Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oiler Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oiler Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

