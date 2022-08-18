OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Buys 7,237 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,725 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for approximately 1.2% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 286.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 681,324 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $70,483,000 after acquiring an additional 505,059 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $718,000. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,503 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $484,000. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.13.
Medtronic Price Performance
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. Medtronic’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Medtronic Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.92%.
Medtronic Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
