OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Cuts Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lessened its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 146,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,190,000 after purchasing an additional 12,959 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 15.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,299,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,197,000 after buying an additional 10,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 1.8 %

DFS opened at $108.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.45. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $88.02 and a 12 month high of $133.78.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 34.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Discover Financial Services to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.56.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

