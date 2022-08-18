OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Increases Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 16.0% in the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.6% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.5 %

Philip Morris International stock opened at $101.17 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.97. The firm has a market cap of $156.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.64 and a twelve month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 85.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PM. Bank of America boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.33.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.



