OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Lowers Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,068 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for approximately 1.1% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $482,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $417,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Danaher by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Danaher by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 933 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.50.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $297.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $266.47 and a 200 day moving average of $269.27. The company has a market cap of $216.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179 in the last three months. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

