OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Makes New $2.16 Million Investment in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CF Industries by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,775,000 after purchasing an additional 78,796 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in CF Industries by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 8,218 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in CF Industries by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in CF Industries by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 13,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of CF opened at $103.60 on Thursday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.19 and a 1-year high of $113.49. The stock has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.51.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by ($0.04). CF Industries had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 49.10%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. CF Industries’s revenue was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.84.

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $634,311.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at $4,293,560.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CF Industries

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.