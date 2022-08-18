OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 147 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lowered its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Zoetis by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZTS. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.14.

In other Zoetis news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,786.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Zoetis news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,786.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,356 shares of company stock worth $3,250,158. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZTS opened at $172.46 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.18 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $80.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.15 and a 200-day moving average of $180.06.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

