OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 794 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lessened its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Caterpillar to $195.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.38.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $195.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.76. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.08 and a 52-week high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 38.40%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.