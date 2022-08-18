OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Takes $3.10 Million Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REGN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,841,000 after purchasing an additional 20,763 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 566.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on REGN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $630.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating and set a $536.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $698.35.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $636.34 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $538.01 and a twelve month high of $747.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $597.81 and a 200-day moving average of $637.08. The firm has a market cap of $69.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.29.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.17). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $27.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 23,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.61, for a total transaction of $14,569,091.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,795 shares in the company, valued at $32,342,744.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 23,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.61, for a total transaction of $14,569,091.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,795 shares in the company, valued at $32,342,744.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total transaction of $646,536.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,545,957.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,435 shares of company stock worth $31,663,304. 8.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.