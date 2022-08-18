Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

Onconova Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ONTX opened at $1.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.45. Onconova Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,797.79% and a negative return on equity of 33.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 140.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 188,116 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 37,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

About Onconova Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.