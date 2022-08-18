Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 12th.
Onconova Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ONTX opened at $1.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.45. Onconova Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.51.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onconova Therapeutics
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 140.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 188,116 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 37,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.53% of the company’s stock.
About Onconova Therapeutics
Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.
