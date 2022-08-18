Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTOGet Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.21-$1.42 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $242.00 million-$258.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $250.40 million.

Shares of NYSE:ONTO traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,235. Onto Innovation has a twelve month low of $59.95 and a twelve month high of $106.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.33.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTOGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $256.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Onto Innovation will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ONTO shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley cut their target price on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 55.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,666,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,217,000 after buying an additional 592,920 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 10.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,957,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Blue Grotto Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 50.2% during the first quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 221,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,215,000 after buying an additional 73,870 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the first quarter worth $5,190,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,588,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,063,000 after buying an additional 54,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

