Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.21-$1.42 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $242.00 million-$258.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $250.40 million.

Onto Innovation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ONTO traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,235. Onto Innovation has a twelve month low of $59.95 and a twelve month high of $106.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.33.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $256.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Onto Innovation will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onto Innovation

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ONTO shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley cut their target price on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 55.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,666,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,217,000 after buying an additional 592,920 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 10.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,957,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Blue Grotto Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 50.2% during the first quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 221,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,215,000 after buying an additional 73,870 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the first quarter worth $5,190,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,588,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,063,000 after buying an additional 54,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

About Onto Innovation

(Get Rating)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

Further Reading

