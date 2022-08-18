OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Acquires $508,000.00 in Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.54 per share, with a total value of $508,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,156,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,778,002.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 5th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 350,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $801,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 200,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.39 per share, for a total transaction of $478,000.00.

On Thursday, June 16th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $231,000.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.36 per share, for a total transaction of $236,000.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $279,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $151,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00.

Shares of OPK traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.56. 71,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,505,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average of $2.95. OPKO Health, Inc. has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $5.25.

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $309.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of OPKO Health from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

