Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.12–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $240.00 million-$245.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $235.43 million. Oportun Financial also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.19-$1.34 EPS.

OPRT stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.99. 3,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,228. Oportun Financial has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $27.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.49.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $226.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Oportun Financial will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

OPRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial to $21.00 in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial to $12.00 in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.50.

In other Oportun Financial news, Director Aida Alvarez sold 18,181 shares of Oportun Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $208,354.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,874 shares in the company, valued at $216,296.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Oportun Financial by 113.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 73.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 23.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the first quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 21.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

