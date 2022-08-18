Oppenheimer Comments on Local Bounti Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LOCL)

Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Local Bounti in a research report issued on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.20). The consensus estimate for Local Bounti’s current full-year earnings is ($0.88) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Local Bounti’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.17).

Local Bounti Stock Down 2.1 %

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Local Bounti from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of LOCL opened at $3.75 on Thursday. Local Bounti has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $12.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Local Bounti

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Local Bounti by 1,075.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 592,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 541,701 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Local Bounti in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Local Bounti in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Local Bounti in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Local Bounti by 253.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 131,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Joseph Nelson sold 9,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total transaction of $35,152.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 197,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,878.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,661 shares of company stock valued at $56,753. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Local Bounti

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

