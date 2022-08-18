Optex Systems (OTCMKTS:OPXS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Optex Systems (OTCMKTS:OPXS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $6.17 million during the quarter. Optex Systems had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 2.79%.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OPXS opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.96. Optex Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 0.45.

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells optical sighting systems and assemblies primarily for the U.S. department of defense, foreign military applications, and commercial markets in the United States. It offers periscopes, such as laser and non-laser protected plastic and glass periscopes, electronic M17 day/thermal periscopes, and vision blocks; sighting systems, including back up sights, digital day and night sighting systems, M36 thermal periscope, unity mirrors, optical weapon system support and maintenance, and commander weapon station sights; howitzers comprising M137 telescope, M187 mount, M119 aiming device, XM10 and aiming circles; and applied optics center consisting of laser filter units, laser filter interface, optical assemblies, day windows, binoculars, and specialty thin film coatings, as well as other products, such as muzzle reference systems, binoculars, collimators, optical lenses and elements, and windows.

