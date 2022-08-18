OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OPRX. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on OptimizeRx from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $112.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on OptimizeRx from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

OptimizeRx stock opened at $15.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.13 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.25. OptimizeRx has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $99.18.

In other OptimizeRx news, CFO Edward Stelmakh bought 3,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.43 per share, with a total value of $46,290.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $46,290. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Stephen L. Silvestro purchased 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,112.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,112. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Edward Stelmakh purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.43 per share, for a total transaction of $46,290.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $46,290. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 6,700 shares of company stock valued at $104,357. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in OptimizeRx by 248.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 23.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 659,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,074,000 after buying an additional 54,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

