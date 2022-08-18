Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Major Shareholder Sells $363,110,000.00 in Stock

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 11,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $363,110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,247,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,416,506.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Option Care Health Trading Down 0.3 %

OPCH stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.00. 5,107,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,854. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.40. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.32 and a 52-week high of $35.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.32.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). Option Care Health had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $980.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Option Care Health’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Option Care Health

OPCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Option Care Health from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Option Care Health from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Option Care Health from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 263,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after purchasing an additional 12,414 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Option Care Health during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after acquiring an additional 29,580 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 123,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

