Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,662 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keystone Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 9,808 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Oracle by 12.6% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 83,896 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 9,365 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 13,298 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in Oracle by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 10,735 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 36,711 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 5,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen reduced their target price on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.77.

Oracle Stock Performance

Oracle stock opened at $79.25 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.39. The company has a market capitalization of $211.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.