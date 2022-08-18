ORAO Network Trading Down 0.7% Over Last Week (ORAO)

ORAO Network (ORAO) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 18th. One ORAO Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. ORAO Network has a total market cap of $168,010.05 and approximately $20,494.00 worth of ORAO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ORAO Network has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004293 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.70 or 0.00724186 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

ORAO Network Profile

ORAO Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,397,668 coins. ORAO Network’s official Twitter account is @OraoNetwork.

Buying and Selling ORAO Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ORAO Network directly using U.S. dollars.

