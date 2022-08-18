Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.20), Fidelity Earnings reports. Orgenesis had a negative return on equity of 11.56% and a negative net margin of 14.85%.

Orgenesis Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORGS opened at $1.69 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Orgenesis has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $5.43.

Get Orgenesis alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orgenesis

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Orgenesis stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,159 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.36% of Orgenesis worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.15% of the company’s stock.

Orgenesis Company Profile

Orgenesis Inc, a biotech company, focusing on cell and gene therapies worldwide. The company develops a Point of Care (POCare) platform that includes a pipeline of licensed POCare therapeutics that are processed and produced in closed automated POCare technology systems across a collaborative POCare network.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orgenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orgenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.