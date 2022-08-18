OST (OST) 24 Hour Volume Hits $27,227.00

OST (OST) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One OST coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. OST has a market cap of $383,604.84 and $27,227.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OST has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OST Profile

OST (OST) is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 798,532,509 coins. The official website for OST is ost.com. OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OST

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

