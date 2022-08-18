Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $137.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Owens Corning from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Owens Corning from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.92.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $91.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.67. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $72.97 and a 52-week high of $101.12.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 26.22%. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $178,344.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,580.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens Corning

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 2,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

See Also

