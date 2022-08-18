Oxbull.tech Price Down 9.5% Over Last Week (OXB)

Oxbull.tech (OXB) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Oxbull.tech has a total market capitalization of $3.59 million and $3,410.00 worth of Oxbull.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Oxbull.tech has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Oxbull.tech coin can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00002062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004306 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001598 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002229 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.60 or 0.00726035 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Oxbull.tech Profile
Oxbull.tech’s total supply is 9,801,505 coins and its circulating supply is 7,501,504 coins. Oxbull.tech’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5.
Buying and Selling Oxbull.tech
