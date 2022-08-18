Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Price Target Raised to $7.50 at Piper Sandler

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $7.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PACB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.25.

NASDAQ:PACB opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.07, a current ratio of 11.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Pacific Biosciences of California has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $32.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.38.

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 147.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,284,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179,997 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,974,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,566,000 after acquiring an additional 133,251 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 786,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 163,876 shares in the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

