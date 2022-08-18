Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO T Christopher Uchida Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $79,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

T Christopher Uchida also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palomar alerts:

On Wednesday, August 17th, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 9th, T Christopher Uchida sold 750 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $55,500.00.

On Thursday, August 4th, T Christopher Uchida sold 750 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total transaction of $50,317.50.

On Wednesday, July 20th, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $57,040.00.

Palomar Stock Performance

Shares of PLMR opened at $77.89 on Thursday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $97.18. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.54 and a 200-day moving average of $60.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palomar

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. Palomar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.23 million. Analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLMR. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palomar during the second quarter valued at about $16,239,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Palomar during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,929,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 14.5% during the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,070,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,512,000 after purchasing an additional 135,549 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 11.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 879,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,305,000 after purchasing an additional 87,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Palomar by 15.4% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 511,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,728,000 after acquiring an additional 68,064 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on PLMR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report on Sunday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Palomar from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Palomar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

About Palomar

(Get Rating)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.