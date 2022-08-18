Parachute Trading 6.1% Lower This Week (PAR)

Parachute (PAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. One Parachute coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Parachute has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. Parachute has a market capitalization of $538,335.32 and $61,501.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Parachute alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00034599 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000095 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005084 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001450 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Parachute

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 878,603,675 coins. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken.

Buying and Selling Parachute

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.