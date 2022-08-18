Paralink Network (PARA) Price Hits $0.0014 on Top Exchanges

Paralink Network (PARA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. In the last week, Paralink Network has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. Paralink Network has a total market capitalization of $452,180.15 and $47,188.00 worth of Paralink Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paralink Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000334 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00022702 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.71 or 0.00260043 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000972 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000970 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Paralink Network Coin Profile

Paralink Network (CRYPTO:PARA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Paralink Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 330,266,217 coins. Paralink Network’s official Twitter account is @ParalinkNetwork.

Paralink Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ParanoiaCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt hashing algorithm, the same one used by Litecoin. Users can mine this currency using any Scrypt ASIC. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paralink Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paralink Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paralink Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

