Pastel Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $2.24 Million (PSL)

Pastel (PSL) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Pastel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pastel has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. Pastel has a total market capitalization of $2.24 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Pastel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004283 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.70 or 0.00722550 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Pastel Coin Profile

Pastel’s official Twitter account is @PastelNetwork. The Reddit community for Pastel is https://reddit.com/r/PastelNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pastel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pastel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pastel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pastel using one of the exchanges listed above.

