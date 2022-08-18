Pastel Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $2.24 Million (PSL)

Pastel (PSL) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Pastel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pastel has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. Pastel has a total market capitalization of $2.24 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Pastel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004283 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001614 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002268 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.70 or 0.00722550 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Pastel Coin Profile
Pastel’s official Twitter account is @PastelNetwork. The Reddit community for Pastel is https://reddit.com/r/PastelNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Pastel Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Pastel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pastel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.