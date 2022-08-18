Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) CFO Acquires $19,360.00 in Stock

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Rating) CFO Walter Rusnak acquired 1,000 shares of Pathfinder Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $19,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Walter Rusnak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 15th, Walter Rusnak acquired 1,000 shares of Pathfinder Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $19,000.00.

Pathfinder Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PBHC opened at $19.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.25. The company has a market cap of $89.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.13. Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.84 and a 12-month high of $21.99.

Pathfinder Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Pathfinder Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PBHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.25 million during the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 26.23%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Pathfinder Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pathfinder Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBHC. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Pathfinder Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,260,000. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pathfinder Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pathfinder Bancorp by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,429 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 18,429 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pathfinder Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Pathfinder Bancorp by 8.3% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 45,645 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the period. 18.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga Counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

