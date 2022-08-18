PAX Financial Group LLC Sells 466 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

PAX Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $858,734,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,953,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,276,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,898 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 238.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,780,000 after purchasing an additional 846,290 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 832,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,688,000 after purchasing an additional 496,952 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,165,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,543,000 after purchasing an additional 333,409 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $276.52 on Thursday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $225.39 and a one year high of $374.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $257.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Edward Jones raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.60.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

