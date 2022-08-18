PAYCENT (PYN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $8.00

PAYCENT (PYN) traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One PAYCENT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. PAYCENT has a total market cap of $14,391.54 and approximately $8.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAYCENT Coin Profile

PAYCENT (PYN) is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent. PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com.

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

