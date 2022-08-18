PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.09-$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.50 million-$26.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.30 million.

PCTEL Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCTI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.91. 31,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,725. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.71 million, a P/E ratio of -490.51 and a beta of 0.44. PCTEL has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $6.80.

PCTEL Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. PCTEL’s payout ratio is currently -2,197.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PCTEL

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PCTEL in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PCTEL stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,607 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.40% of PCTEL worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

About PCTEL

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

