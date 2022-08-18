Peanut (NUX) Trading Down 3.2% Over Last 7 Days

Peanut (NUX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Peanut coin can currently be purchased for $0.0157 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Peanut has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. Peanut has a market cap of $148,448.44 and $215,940.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,389.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004276 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003784 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004319 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002186 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00128779 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00034434 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00069564 BTC.

About Peanut

Peanut (NUX) is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade.

Peanut Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peanut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peanut using one of the exchanges listed above.

