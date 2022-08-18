PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. PEDEVCO had a negative net margin of 172.08% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%.

PEDEVCO Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PED traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.19. 17,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,766. The firm has a market cap of $101.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.96. PEDEVCO has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $2.44.

Insider Transactions at PEDEVCO

In other news, CEO Simon G. Kukes acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.27 per share, with a total value of $254,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,092,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,197,007.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Simon G. Kukes purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.27 per share, with a total value of $254,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,092,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,197,007.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ivar Siem sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $32,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PEDEVCO

About PEDEVCO

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PED. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in PEDEVCO by 224.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 28,497 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PEDEVCO by 51.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 904,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 307,640 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of PEDEVCO by 44.7% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 16,083 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PEDEVCO during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PEDEVCO during the first quarter worth $30,000. 7.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held approximately 32,870 net Permian Basin acres located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,580 net Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin acres located in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

Further Reading

