Pendle (PENDLE) Price Tops $0.0556 on Top Exchanges

Pendle (PENDLE) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 17th. Over the last seven days, Pendle has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. Pendle has a market cap of $9.18 million and $465,927.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pendle coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0556 or 0.00000238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004276 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00013509 BTC.

Pendle Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,048,093 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi.

Pendle Coin Trading

