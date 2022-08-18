PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Anne Mccallion Sells 7,941 Shares

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) Director Anne Mccallion sold 7,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $460,022.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,084.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

PennyMac Financial Services Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.13. The stock had a trading volume of 458,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,617. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.53 and a 1 year high of $71.52.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $511.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.70 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 23.04%. On average, research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.77%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $949,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

