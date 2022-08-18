Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,422,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434,828 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $131,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Pentair by 280.4% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PNR shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays raised shares of Pentair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Pentair from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.92.

NYSE PNR opened at $50.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $43.60 and a twelve month high of $80.10.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 24.60%. Pentair’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

