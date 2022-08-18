Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) EVP Johanna Roberts Sells 1,700 Shares

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.04, for a total transaction of $297,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,714,019.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Penumbra Stock Performance
Shares of PEN stock opened at $168.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.17. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.86 and a 12 month high of $293.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -323.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $208.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.24 million. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Penumbra from $280.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $272.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $321.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Penumbra to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Penumbra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.78.
Penumbra Company Profile
Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.
