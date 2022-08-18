Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.51

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.51 and traded as low as $26.24. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina shares last traded at $26.69, with a volume of 1,531 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.51. The stock has a market cap of $149.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Dividend Announcement

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina ( NASDAQ:PEBK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.68 million during the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 9.98%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s payout ratio is 31.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

In related news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $105,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,707. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $26,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,977.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James S. Abernethy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $105,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,707. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 251,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 34,178 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

