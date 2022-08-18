Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $53.28

Shares of Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.28 and traded as high as $53.98. Peoples Financial Services shares last traded at $53.54, with a volume of 11,886 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFIS. StockNews.com downgraded Peoples Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stephens downgraded Peoples Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.33 and a 200 day moving average of $50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Peoples Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Peoples Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 29.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

