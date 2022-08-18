PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Loveless Wealth Management LLC

Loveless Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 151,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,389,000 after acquiring an additional 11,062 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $303,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $180.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,580,829. The company has a market cap of $248.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $149.48 and a one year high of $181.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.27 and its 200-day moving average is $170.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

