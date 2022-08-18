Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Shares Gap Down to $8.10

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.10, but opened at $7.74. Perella Weinberg Partners shares last traded at $7.74, with a volume of 6 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Perella Weinberg Partners Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.07.

Perella Weinberg Partners Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Perella Weinberg Partners

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners by 44.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,733,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,017,000 after buying an additional 2,396,198 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 12.0% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,365,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,259,000 after purchasing an additional 468,849 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 0.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,800,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,154,000 after purchasing an additional 22,569 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,983,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,716 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 33.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,796,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,979,000 after purchasing an additional 446,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.44% of the company’s stock.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital raising, structure and restructuring, capital markets advisory, energy underwriting, and equity research.

