Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The food distribution company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.56 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $52.46 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.44. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 114.04 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $38.23 and a 12-month high of $58.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Performance Food Group

About Performance Food Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 80.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,806 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 13.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,602 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the second quarter worth about $289,000.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

