Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Price Target Increased to $67.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the food distribution company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PFGC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.44.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PFGC traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.89. 9,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,997. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $38.23 and a 1-year high of $58.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.61 and a 200 day moving average of $48.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The food distribution company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. FMR LLC grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,658,530 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $628,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092,172 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 422.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,675,232 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $123,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,794 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,317,981 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $244,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,462 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 49.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,574,163 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $232,869,000 after buying an additional 1,521,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $677,034,000 after buying an additional 1,349,095 shares during the last quarter.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.