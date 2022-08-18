Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Downgraded to D+ at TheStreet

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Performant Financial stock opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.50. Performant Financial has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.93 million, a P/E ratio of -16.77 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 255,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 11,317 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Performant Financial by 9.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC grew its position in Performant Financial by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 40,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 14,853 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Performant Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Performant Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

