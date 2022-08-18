Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Downgraded to D+ at TheStreet

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Performant Financial Price Performance
Shares of Performant Financial stock opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.50. Performant Financial has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.93 million, a P/E ratio of -16.77 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Performant Financial Company Profile
Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.
See Also
