P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) Announces $0.05 Dividend

P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, August 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th.

PFIN opened at $5.79 on Thursday. P&F Industries has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $7.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.79.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of P&F Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in P&F Industries stock. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in P&F Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PFIN Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.35% of P&F Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 4.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, imports, manufactures, and sells pneumatic hand tools primarily to the retail, industrial, automotive, and aerospace markets primarily in the United States. The company provides sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, Jiffy Air Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names, as well as under private label trade names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and private label customers.

