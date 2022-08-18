P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) Announces $0.05 Dividend

P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, August 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th.
P&F Industries Price Performance
PFIN opened at $5.79 on Thursday. P&F Industries has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $7.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.79.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of P&F Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.
About P&F Industries
P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, imports, manufactures, and sells pneumatic hand tools primarily to the retail, industrial, automotive, and aerospace markets primarily in the United States. The company provides sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, Jiffy Air Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names, as well as under private label trade names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and private label customers.
