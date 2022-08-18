Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM stock opened at $101.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.97. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PM. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

