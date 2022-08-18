Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 750 ($9.06) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 770 ($9.30) price objective on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Phoenix Group to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 800 ($9.67) to GBX 775 ($9.36) in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 815 ($9.85) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 780 ($9.42) price objective on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phoenix Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 755.83 ($9.13).

PHNX opened at GBX 667.60 ($8.07) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.88. The company has a market cap of £6.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73. Phoenix Group has a 52-week low of GBX 559.20 ($6.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 704.40 ($8.51). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 621.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 626.38.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

