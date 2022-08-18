Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Short Interest Down 7.8% in July

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,880,000 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the July 15th total of 10,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,071,388.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Physicians Realty Trust news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,071,388.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela Shelley-Kessler acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $50,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,430. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,330 shares of company stock worth $439,460 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Physicians Realty Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 244.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE:DOC opened at $18.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.79. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 262.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DOC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $17.50 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.70.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

