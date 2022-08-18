Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Position Increased by 3D L Capital Management LLC

3D L Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up about 5.2% of 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $21,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 26,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 86,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,788,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 179,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,272,000 after buying an additional 20,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $826,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

Shares of BOND opened at $96.27 on Thursday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $93.07 and a 1-year high of $111.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.08.

